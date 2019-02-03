Syrian Army kills ISIL terrorists in Palmyra countryside, foils infiltration attempt in Hama

SANA’s reporter said on Saturday that army units raided ISIL hideout in al-Heil and al-Mazrouka hills 35 km east of al-Sukhna city, while the Syrian Air Force targeted ISIL hideouts and movements in the region.

The reporter added that the operations resulted in killing 8 terrorists and injuring 4 others, including Hamed al-Daloub aka “Abu al-Bara’a al-Sukhni,” in addition to seizing weapons, ammo, explosive belts, and communications devices, along with medical supplies found in a field hospital.

Meanwhile, army units carried out special operations against dens and movements of the “Turkstani Party” terrorists in al-Sarmaniya village in Hama’s northwestern countryside in response to their attacks and breach of the de-escalation zone agreement.

Another army unit foiled an attempt by terrorists to infiltrate from the direction of al-Hweiz town and Bab al-Taka towards army positions in al-Ghab in Hama northern countryside, killing and injuring a number of the terrorists.

SANA/MNA