Senior cleric calls for large turnout at Feb. 11 rallies

“Vice constantly stands against virtue but it cannot continue forever and it is virtue that finally prevails. As Qur'an stresses, the enemy makes the best use of the fragmentation of society in order to gain control and spread its tyranny. Pharaoh also managed to dominate the Egyptian society using the same method,” Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani said during this week’s Friday prayers sermon in Tehran.

“God narrates these stories in Qur'an through the holy prophet to teach the Islamic society that when a society is weak, God will help them succeed as the cruelty, crime, lies and corruption are not eternal,” Ayatollah Kashani added.

Elsewhere in his address, the senior cleric called on the government officials to tackle corruption and pay serious attention to people’s livelihood.

He further offered his congratulations on the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, censuring the Shah regime for being ‘much worse and more despicable than today’s Saudi government.’

Tehran Friday prayer leader also said that today, the United States has been defeated despite all its crimes as a result of the wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei.

He also scorned the crimes being committed in Yemen by “the malicious tringle of United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia”, expressing hope that the triangle would crumble soon at God’s command.

At the end of his address, Ayatollah Kashani called on the people for unity and large turnout at the rallies which will be held on the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution ten days from now on the 22nd of Bahman (February 11) “to foil the enemies’ plots.”

MNA/4530051