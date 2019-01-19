  1. Technology
Indonesia to provide Darmasiswa Scholarship for Iranian students

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Indonesian government has provided Darmasiswa Scholarship for Iranian students to study Indonesian language, arts, music and crafts in the academic year 2019-2020.

The Darmasiswa Indonesian Scholarship is a one-year non-degree scholarship program to study Indonesian language, arts, music and crafts. Participants may choose one of 54 different universities located in myriad cities in Indonesia. ​

These courses aim to increase interest in Indonesian language and culture, and to promote mutual understanding and consolidation of cultural relations.

Applicants can visit the official website of Centre for International Scientific Cooperation (CISC) for more information at https://cisc.msrt.ir/fa/news/44866/.

