Iranian play ‘Manus’ to be staged in Australia

Designed and directed by Nazanin Sahamizadeh, ‘Manus’ will be staged at Adelaide Festival in Australia this March.

The festival will run from 1-7 March 2019, and ‘Manus’ will have five performances on the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th.

‘Manus’ is a documentary play written by Leila Hekmatnia and Keivan Sarreshteh in a verbatim from narrating the life story of eight Iranian immigrants who are imprisoned in Manus and Nauru islands on their way to Australia.

The play discusses the reasons behind the immigration of these eight people, and what happens during their travel and their time in prison.

