  1. Politics
2 January 2019 - 12:33

Leader’s envoy, Syrian patriarch discuss regional, religious issues

Leader’s envoy, Syrian patriarch discuss regional, religious issues

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution representative to Syria Ayatollah Abolfazl Tabatabaei met and held talks with Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East John X Yazigi.

The meeting was organized in Syria on the occasion of the New Year, Fars News Agency reported.

Islam, Christianity, and all other religion do not contradict but complement each other, said the Iranian official.

The Islamic Republic of Iran had aimed to create a united nation which is comprised of different opinions and religions, he said, adding that today, the Israeli regime fears this unity among Iranians.

Elsewhere, he said that damages inflicted by enemies on Syria during recent years were not just on Shia Muslims but also Christians suffered many losses too.

MAH/FNA13971012000079

News Code 141142

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News