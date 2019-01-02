Leader’s envoy, Syrian patriarch discuss regional, religious issues

The meeting was organized in Syria on the occasion of the New Year, Fars News Agency reported.

Islam, Christianity, and all other religion do not contradict but complement each other, said the Iranian official.

The Islamic Republic of Iran had aimed to create a united nation which is comprised of different opinions and religions, he said, adding that today, the Israeli regime fears this unity among Iranians.

Elsewhere, he said that damages inflicted by enemies on Syria during recent years were not just on Shia Muslims but also Christians suffered many losses too.

