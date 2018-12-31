Iraq reportedly attacks ISIL shelter in Syria, kills 30 commanders

The airstrike comes after RT Arabic reported that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had granted Iraqi jets general permission to conduct strikes on the ISIL terrorist group in the country, Sputnik reported on Monday.

“Today, Iraqi F-16 aircraft have carried out a painful and powerful airstrike on al-Susah in Syrian territory. The target has been completely eliminated — a two-story house used as a shelter for terrorists and a meeting place”, Iraqi Air Force said in a statement, stressing that "30 top Daesh officers" were holding a meeting in the building at the time.

Previously, Iraqi planes hit a meeting of ISIL fighters in the area, claiming they killed some 44 militants.

The village of al-Susah is located near the Eastern Syrian city of Hajin, which was previously one of the last jihadist strongholds in the country.

