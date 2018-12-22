Possibility of bioterrorism attacks, ‘never rejected’: official

There are many countries in the world that carry out targeted biological attacks within the framework of economic objectives, he said, adding, “possibility of terrorist attacks always exists at any condition.”

He made the above remark in an interview with IRNA on Sat. Dec. 22 and said, “at the current situation, there is the possibility of bioterrorism attacks, some of which have been orchestrated in Iran and other countries against commanders, leaders and officials including Yasser Arafat former Palestinian leader and Hugo Chavez of Venezuela.”

If a country takes action against another country, these kinds of threats and strategies are ‘hidden’, he observed.

In general, health of human, livestock, poultry, aquatic animals, agricultural produce, plants and drinking water are of six basic pillars of the biological defense, he said, adding, “in this regard, health of human, family, food security and healthy life are among the most important priorities.”

In response to a question whether enemies can threaten health condition of people through biological threats, he said, “biological threats are a fact, one part of which is natural while another part is related to the manmade factor.”

He pointed to the first priority of the passive defense and said, “saving human lives and maintaining human capital are of the first priority of the biological passive defense. Therefore, even if the biological factors are created unintentionally and threatens human life, it is considered as a type of threat from the passive defense perspective.”

MNA/IRN83142673