Parliament condemns anti-Iranian UNGA resolution

In a Wednesday statement, the commission condemned the resolution saying that the measure is based on double standards.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution against Iran on Monday, claiming that the country has violated human rights. The resolution was passed with just 84 votes in favor out of 193 UNGA members.

The resolution was first adopted by Human Rights Committee in mid-November. The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi then condemned the document saying that the resolution is sponsored by some of the most serious human rights abuses in the world, adding "the resolution neglects current realities in Iran and is based on selective, discriminatory and biased objectives and pursues political goals."

