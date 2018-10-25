US has to either return to JCPOA or continue to lose credibility

In response to an article published in New York Times entitled ‘Companies With Permission to Bypass Sanctions’, the Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Hamid Baeidinejad has tweeted “it is not companies that must choose between the US and Iran,” adding “it is that the US abandons the JCPOA and violates international law.”

Baeidinejad further advised the US administration to return to the JCPOA, from which it withdrew in May, in order to stop losing more credibility, stressing “return to the accord and uphold an international agreement, which itself has signed.”

