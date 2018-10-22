Afghan soldier opens fires on NATO troops, kills 1, injures 2

A NATO soldier was killed and two service members wounded after an Afghan soldier turned his weapon and fired against them on Monday, the NATO-led coalition said, according to Chinese Xinhua news agency.

The shooting took place in Herat province today, a statement released by Resolute Support Public Affairs said.

The initial reports indicated that the attack was committed by a member of the Afghan security forces, the statement added.

Local media reported that the shooter was arrested by the coalition troops.

The statement added that further details will be shared after the appropriate national authorities have followed their processes for releasing information.

KI/PR