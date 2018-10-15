‘Happy to be back for Team Melli’: once-retired Sardar Azmoun

Addressing Iran-Bolivia pre-match press conference on Monday, Azmoun said that ‘family’ was the main reason behind his decision of retirement.

He went on to say that Team Melli’s Captain Masoud Shojaei and head coach Carlos Queiroz helped him very much to change his mind. “I’m a soldier for my county and happy to be back.”

Sardar Azmoun, also known as Iranian Messi, quit national duty just after coming home from the 2018 Russia World Cup. The Rubin Kazan striker felt insulted by comments from national team supporters and believed they have resulted in his mother becoming ill again.

Team Melli is going to face Bolivia in a friendly match on Tuesday in Tehran-based Azadi Stadium as a preparation for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup which is going to be held in the United Arab Emirates from January 5 to February 1.

