The ceremony hosts Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mansour Gholami, Minister of Health and Medical Education Seyyed Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari, and a group of university and student figures.

Meanwhile, some university heads, senior higher education managers, as well as a group of professors and faculty members are present at the ceremony.

LR/IRN83064817