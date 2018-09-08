UNESCO Confucius Prize for Literacy goes to Iran

The UNESCO International Literacy Day conference took place at Paris Headquarters on September 7, a day ahead of the actual International Literacy Day, and explored the theme of integrated approaches to literacy and skills development with approximately 200 participants from all over the world.

This year's prizes went to projects advancing literacy and skills development from Iran, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Spain and Uruguay. Each of the five winners received a medal, a diploma and $20,000 cash prize.

The UNESCO Confucius Prize for Literacy was also established in 2005, with the support of the Government of the People’s Republic of China. It gives special consideration to literacy amongst adults in rural areas and out-of-school youth, particularly girls and women.

According to the UNESCO official website, UNESCO International Literacy Prizes have rewarded excellence and innovation in the field of literacy since 1967. So far over 485 projects and programs undertaken by governments, non-governmental organizations and individuals around the world have been recognized.

