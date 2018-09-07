Trump, friends won’t see their anti-Middle Eastern wishes fulfilled

“The American president has said that they are after conquering the Middle East while Trump and his companions shall not live to see their wish fulfilled,” said Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani, the interim Leader of Tehran Friday Prayers.

The cleric made the remarks while addressing the big congregation of worshippers in Tehran while delivering the second sermon of the weekly rituals.

“Today, US and the Zionist regime are fighting against us but we are acting as if we are not aware of this war,” he lashed out at the style of managing and leading undertaken by the officials of Iranian government.

He then asserted that a propaganda war has been staged against Iran by the enemies of Iran to make Iranian people feel anxious and stressed. "These measures are to separate people from the Establishment."

“The sinful and brainless president of US has said that he has announced the time he needed to conquer the Middle East upon entering office in the White house. The Middle East is not just made up by Iran but it is comprised of other Islamic countries,” he underlined.

“As they have garnered nothing in the past 40 years seeking this goal, they would achieve nothing once again this time. Mr. Trump and his companions shall not live to see their wish fulfilled,” reiterated Ayatollah Emami Kashani.

YNG/4396363