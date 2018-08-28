Any US aggression on Syria endanger efforts to solve crisis

In an interview with Czech Pravda Newspaper, Lavrov said that despite of the fact that there are no proves on the allegations on using chemical weapons by the Syrian forces in Douma city, the US and its allies on April 14th violated the basic principles of the international law and the UN Charter through shelling the Syrian territories in a way that endangered the process of settlement in the country as a whole.

Lavrov added that there has been no evidence till now which proves the allegations on what took place in Douma on April 7th and no traces of chemical weapons use have been found and there haven’t been any victims or witnesses, but they have found those who participated in the fake drama who are from the organization of the so-called “White Helmets”.

SANA/MNA