  1. Politics
28 August 2018 - 14:59

Lavrov:

Any US aggression on Syria endanger efforts to solve crisis

Any US aggression on Syria endanger efforts to solve crisis

MOSCOW, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that launching a new aggression by the US on Syria will endanger all efforts to solve the crisis in it and will be a clear example on the US behavior towards the situation in the country.

In an interview with Czech Pravda Newspaper, Lavrov said that despite of the fact that there are no proves on the allegations on using chemical weapons by the Syrian forces in Douma city, the US and its allies on April 14th violated the basic principles of the international law and the UN Charter through shelling the Syrian territories in a way that endangered the process of settlement in the country as a whole.

Lavrov added that there has been no evidence till now which proves the allegations on what took place in Douma on April 7th and no traces of chemical weapons use have been found and there haven’t been any victims or witnesses, but they have found those who participated in the fake drama who are from the organization of the so-called “White Helmets”.

SANA/MNA

News Code 137214

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News