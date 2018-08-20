Shots fired at US embassy in Ankara, no casualties

According to local police, four or five gunshots were reportedly fired from a vehicle at the US embassy in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Monday, hitting a window in a security cabin but causing no casualties.

The assailants fled in a white car after the attack, with police teams currently searching for them. The license plate could not be determined, according to local media reports.

The embassy was set to be closed this week for a public holiday to mark the Eid al-Adha (the Feast of Sacrifice), which marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

MS