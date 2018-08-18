Iran sympathizes with India over deadly monsoon rains

In a statement on Saturday, Ghasemi offered sympathy to the Indian government and nation and the families of the victims over the tragic incident.

Heavy rains over the past ten days triggered flooding, landslides and home and bridge collapses, severely disrupting air and train services in Kerala state, a popular tourist destination with scenic landscapes, waterfalls and beautiful beaches.

Kerala has been reeling under murderous monsoon, which has claimed 324 lives since August 8 even as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 58 teams and has managed to save over 7,000 people

