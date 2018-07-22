  1. Economy
22 July 2018 - 15:16

IRICA:

Iran decorative stones' export value increased by 94% in 5 years

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), export value of decorative stones in the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2018) hit $341 million, showing a considerable 94 percent growth as compared to the five previous years.

IRICA put the export value of decorative stones in 2012 at $176 million, registering a considerable 10.89 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Given the above issue, $341 million worth of decorative stone was exported from the country in the past year (ended March 20, 2018), showing a significant 24.45 percent growth as compared to a year earlier.

Iran is among top six countries in the world in terms of production of quality decorative and façade stones while it [Iran] stands at top 20 countries in terms of export, IRICA added.

According to the official statistics released in 2017, People’s Republic of China accounted for 49.85 percent of Iran’s total exports share of decorative stones and turned into the first and leading Iranian trade partner in this field.

