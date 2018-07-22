Israel after disintegration of Muslim countries including S Arabia

He made the remarks in a Sunday meeting with Zeineb Barjawi, the wife of martyr Samir Kuntar, a Hezbollah resistance movement commander who was martyred in an Israeli missile attack on the Syrian soil in December 2015.

Amir-Abdollahian went on to say that the recent act by the regime's Knesset which declares the occupying regime ‘the nation-state of the Jewish people’ is a “failed plot.”

The Zionist regime is about to continue the incomplete mission of its ally, ISIL and Takfiri terrorism, against Islamic countries, he highlighted.

The regime wants to operationalize a new Middle East map by applying Zionist racist policies and apartheid with the cooperation of US and deceiving Saudi Arabia, senior Iranian diplomat added.

Barjawi, for her part, appreciated Iran’s support for Resistance Axis. “We will proudly continue the path of the martyr Samir Kuntar in the Resistance Axis to the complete liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem,” she added.

Zionist regime passed early Thursday a controversial and illegal bill that officially defines Israel as the national homeland of the Jewish people and asserts that "the realization of the right to national self-determination in Israel is unique to the Jewish people," sparking outrage from Palestinians and provoking concern from the international community.

