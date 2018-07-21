Iran officially joins ASEAN

President Rouhani, in a letter sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, notified Iran’s permanent membership in the Association.

The bylaw of Iran’s accession to the association of unity and amity in Southeast Asia dubbed ‘ASEAN’ had been reported to the Expediency Council after insistence of the Iranian Parliament in order to determine the final assignment.

Eventually, pertinent bylaw was ratified by the Iranian Parliament on July 7.

The full text of notification is read as follow, “in line with enforcement of Article 123 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the law of accession of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was approved at the sole discretion of the Expediency Council on July 7, 2018.”

