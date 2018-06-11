Iran to host 29th Intl. Biology Olympiad (IBO)

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – The 29th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) will be held at Tehran's Espinas Palace Hotel on July 15.

IBO 2018 is being organized by the Ministry of Education of Iran in partnership with the Universities of Tarbiat Modares and Tehran.

The event will begin on Sunday, July 15, and will end on Sunday July 22, 2018. Over the week there will be two full days of exams for participants, split into a practical day and a theoretical day. There will be also a number of excursions and activities for both participants and accompanying adults.

The International Biology Olympiad (IBO) is a yearly Biology competition for secondary school students, who are winners of their respective National Biology Olympiad. Their skills in tackling biological problems, and dealing with biological experiments are tested. For a successful performance interest in biology, inventiveness, creativity and perseverance are necessary. IBO gathers young people from all over the world in an open, friendly and peaceful mind. IBO is hosted every year by a different IBO member and takes one week.

