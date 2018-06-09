Another Zionists adventure in Gaza to face new wave of resistance

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – After US embassy move to Jerusalem al-Quds, Palestinians staged peaceful protest which were responded by live ammunition and now it is time for Palestinians to seek revenge.

Early morning the other day, resistance forces stormed more than 20 rockets into Palestinian occupied territories held by the Zionist regime, a response to the aggression of the regime against the resistance.

In the past few days, Zionist aggressors have killed and wounded Palestinians during airstrikes and artillery attacks on the Gaza Strip. The resistance response in this volume has surprised the Zionists, and they, too, resumed their habitual attacks on Gaza's infrastructure and residential areas.

Meanwhile, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, military wing of the Palestinian Hamas organization and Al-Quds Brigade, armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement in a joint statement claimed responsibility for attacking Israeli military bases and Zionist settlements. The statement said, “the strikes were carried out in response to the brutal attacks of the Zionist regime and its crimes against the Palestinian people and the resistance forces.”

The Zionist Security Council, on the other hand, announced that the regime should continue its aggression against the Gaza Strip. At the same time, the security cabinet ordered the Zionist settlers, 7 kilometers away from the Gaza Strip, to stay near shelters and carry out life as usual.

Defense Secretary Avigdor Lieberman called every point of shooting a “legal target” for an air strike. In the same vein, the Zionist education minister announced the abolition of all scientific and recreational activities in areas located 15 kilometers from Gaza.

In addition, Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official movement, announced that many mediators took action in the hours after the Palestinian resistance stood against the Israeli aggression. He went on to say that through these mediations, we reached an agreement to return to the ceasefire agreements in the Gaza Strip between the resistance groups and the occupiers. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) announced late Tuesday night that with the mediation of Egypt, a ceasefire would be established in the Gaza Strip, and they would adhere as long as the Israeli army sticks to it.

The fact that the Zionist regime's aggressive attacks on the defenseless people of the Gaza Strip is not anything new, as they have imposed on them over the last decade three wars: a 22-day, 8-day and 53-day. The attacks showed the depth of the Zionists’ anger at the axis of resistance in the occupied territories of Palestine and illustrated how Tel Aviv is concerned about the resistance’s growing power.

The Zionist regime must now wait for the iron fist of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance and their painful reaction to the terrible crimes in the Gaza Strip. Palestinian resistance groups have insisted that they have the right to respond to this crime.

The Zionists also know fully well that they will sooner or later get the answer for their cowardly crimes. The resistance groups’ response is not limited to carrying out direct operations (missile and rocket attacks) to the Israeli sites, but they may choose to pay back the Zionists by self-sacrifice and so on.

Now, the question arises whether Zionists are getting prepared for another big adventure and war in the region. Given the growing strength of the Resistance Forces in the Gaza Strip, it does not seem that Zionist authorities, at least in the near future, will decide to impose a full-blown war on the Gaza Strip.

The results of the three Zionist wars against the Gaza Strip over the past decade, despite tremendous human and material losses, have led to serious consequences for the regime. In neither of these wars, Tel Aviv succeeded in fulfilling its pre-planned objectives of attacking the Axis of Resistance in Gaza.

Therefore, it is clear that of the resistance groups have dogged determination to confront the Zionist regime. Eventually, Zionists will fear the continuation of the missile and mortar attacks of the Resistance forces, like the 8-day war, and once again will turn to their allies for mediation. But for now, Zionists are too dumb to have learned from their bitter experiences of the past three wars and once again started a new adventure in Gaza.

MNA/TT