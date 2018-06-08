Pres. Rouhani felicitates Sweden on National Day

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has forwarded a message of felicitation to the King of Sweden on the occasion of the country’s National Day on 6 June.

In his message, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and the Swedish nation as they celebrated the National Day of Sweden on 6 June.

“I hope that under collaboration between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Sweden, we witness further development of relations between the two countries in different fields of mutual interest, as well as promotion of regional and international understanding and peace,” wrote President Rouhani on Thursday.

The Iranian president also prayed for the king’s continued health and success, as well as the nation’s felicity and prosperity.

Sweden celebrates its National Day on 6 June in honor of two historical events, including Gustav Vasa being elected king (6 June 1523) and the adoption of a new constitution (6 June 1809). The day was voted by Swedish Parliament to become a public holiday in 2014.

