Iranian movies warmly embraced by Venezuelans

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Tens of Iranian movies, documentaries and TV series were screened at ‘Mes De Cine Irani’ [Iranian movie month] and were warmly embraced by Venezuelan people, said Hossein Mirzaie, Iranian cultural attaché in Caracas.

‘Mes De Cine Irani’ was held between April 20 to May 20 in Caracas, Venezuela.

Compared to the Latin American cinema, Iranian cinema has a special purity and spirituality that provides a new perspective to the spectators of this region, Fars quoted him as saying on Sunday.

The event was held in Centro Estudios Latinoamericanos Rómulo Galegos (CELARG), which shows a large selection of international films, and hosts contemporary world cinema festivals as well as some free weekend screenings.

Touching on the significant role of Hispan TV in the event, Mirzaie highlighted that this Iranian TV channel has a great status among Venezuelan people.

Due to the broadcast of many Hispan TV programs in Venezuelan An TV and Vive TV channels, many people here know this Iranian channel, he highlighted.

Prophet Joseph and Saint Mary are among the most famous Iranian TV series broadcasted in Venezuela, he added.

Iranian official went on to say that even some programs for teaching Farsi language has been aired on Venezuelan channels.

MAH/13970312001236