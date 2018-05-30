Larijani re-elected as Iran’s Parliament speaker

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Obtaining 147 votes, Ali Larijani was re-elected as Iran’s Parliament speaker in the second round of election.

In the first round of election, Mohammad Reza Aref, Ali Larijani and Hamid Reza Hajibabaei won 114, 101 and 54 votes respectively. This led to holding the election in second round where Hajibabaie withdraw from his candidacy in this round in favor of Larijani.

Totally 279 votes were collected in the second round. Mohammad Reza Aref gained 123 votes and failed to take the seat.

As per an internal guideline of the parliament, the election of the speaker in the first round is with the absolute majority of the representatives votes. If the election does not reach the absolute majority in the first round, the relative majority will be sufficient in the second round.

Also Masoud Pezeshkian and Ali Motahhari, from Omid Fraction, were elected as deputy speakers of the Parliament.

MAH/4309856