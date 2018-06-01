Iran in dire need of deep political ties to foil enemies’ plots

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said that the country currently needs establishing deep political relationships in order to thwart conspiracies waged by enemies of the country.

The enemy has targeted unity and amity of people in the country, he said, adding, “under such circumstances, the country needs establishing deep political ties.”

Speaking late on Thursday in a ceremony held Pishva of Varamin city, he said, “Islamic Republic of Iran did not succumb to the domineering policies of arrogant powers and proved its sovereignty in the region powerfully.”

He pointed to the US insistence for negotiating with Iran over nuclear deal and said, “US hostility and animosity towards Iranian government and people is due to the spirit of perseverance and national, religious and revolutionary dignity of the noble nation of Islamic Iran.”

Iran set preconditions for negotiating with US over its nuclear dossier, he said, adding, “these terms and conditions set by Iran were accepted and even, the then US President sent a letter to Iran, saying that Iran can enrich uranium in its country.”

He addressed US officials and said, “US created Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIL) in order to spread insecurity and instability in Iran, Syria and Afghanistan.”

Today’s animosity of US government with the Islamic Republic of Iran is due to the revolutionary movement of the noble people of the country, because, this movement turned Iran into a revolutionary and independent country in the world, Larijani concluded.

