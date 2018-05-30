پارسی
العربية
اردو
کوردی
Türkçe
English
Mehrnews English
Wed 30 May 2018
×
Photo
Home
All News
Iran
World
Politics
Economy
Culture
Technology
Sports
Photo
Cartoon
Video
Opinion
Larijani's re-election
TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Conservative politician Ali Larijani was re-elected as Iran’s Parliament speaker after beating the reformist candidate Mohammad Reza Aref in a run off.
By: Majid Asgharipour
2018-05-30 18:00
Related News
Larijani re-elected as Iran’s Parliament speaker
Tags
Ali Larijani
Election
Mohammadreza Aref
Parliament Speaker
Runoff Elections