Turkey will not give up on Jerusalem: Erdogan

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Turkish president has once again rejected US embassy move to Jerusalem, saying Turkey will continue its fight until the holy city becomes home of peace, tranquility and dignity.

According to Anadolu Agency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday expressed Turkey's resolve to not give up on Jerusalem.

"We are determined to not give up on our rights on Jerusalem. We will never leave our first qiblah [direction towards which Muslims pray] to the mercy of a state which feeds on blood, tears and occupation for decades," Erdogan said during an iftar (fast-breaking) dinner with foreign ambassadors in Turkish capital Ankara.

"We will continue our fight until Jerusalem becomes home of peace, tranquility and dignity for all three monotheistic religions,” he was quoted as saying by Anadolu Agency.

About the US move to shift its embassy to Jerusalem, the Turkish president said the hands of the US are “covered with the blood of Palestinian children.”

