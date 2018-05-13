No gas imports from Turkmenistan in winter on agenda

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said that Iran does not need importing gas from neighboring Turkmenistan in the three-month period from Dec. 22 to March 21, 2019.

He made the remarks in his meeting with Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Raşit Meredow, annoucning the continuation of gas swap deal with Turkmenistan via Iranian land and territory.

According to him, constructive talks were held between Iranian and Turkmen officials, based on which, it was decided that cooperation would be accelerated between Iran and Turkmenistan as emphasized by the presidents of the two countries.

During the talks, it was decided that the Turkiminstan gas swap project would continue through Iran to Azerbaijan Republic; Zanganeh added that “talks are underway for settling financial issues between the two countries on Iran’s gas debt to Turkmenistan.”

Zanganeh further refused to comment on the reason behind the abolition of €3 billion worth of contract in Kangan Petroleum Development Project which was supposed to be financed by the Korean side.

