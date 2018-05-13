Hundreds of families return home in Yelda, Babeila, Beit Sahem

DAMASCUS, May 13 (MNA) – Hundreds of families returned to their homes in the towns of Yelda, Babeila, and Beit Sahem in southern Damascus after they have been liberated from terrorism.

Head of the reconciliation committee in Babela town Anas al-Tawil pointed out the important role of preachers and Imams in Yelda, Babela and Beit Sahem in achieving the reconciliation, facing the Takfiri thought for the terrorist organizations and promoting peace and national coexistence.

For his part, head of Babela’s municipality Mohammed Fayez al-Qadi affirmed the readiness of workers in the municipality to provide the citizens with the best services and remove the debris left by the terrorists in the town which the Syrian Arab Army had restored security to, in cooperation with the locals.

A number of the locals in the three towns said that the terrorist organizations looted the private and public properties, expressing readiness to build what was destroyed by those organizations and maintain the government facilities, in cooperation with the army and the concerned bodies.

SANA/MNA