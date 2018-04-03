Iran looks for coop. with integrated, independent Egypt

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Special Aid on International Affairs of Iranian parliament said on Tuesday that Tehran and Cairo have many commonalities, adding Iran is still considering cooperation with an integrated and independent Egypt.

Referring to General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi reelection as the Egyptian president this week, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in his latest post on twitter "Iran and Egypt have a lot of commonalities and Iran is still considering cooperation with a united and independent Egypt."

He continues to quote the well-known Egyptian intellectual Husnain Haikal as saying that Saudi Arabia will never be able to swallow up Egypt, adding that Egypt needs to pay attention to all Egyptians and Muslims as an urgent necessity.

