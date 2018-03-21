Worldsteel says Iran ranks 13th in steel production in world

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – The World Steel Association (worldsteel) estimates show that Iran is the 13th country of the world in steel production out of the 66 countries producing the alloy.

Iran is the thirteenth in the world in terms of producing steel with 21.7 million tones production in 2017 which has seen a 4.21 percent production increase against 2016, data from the World Steel Association (worldsteel) showed on Monday.

Global crude steel output rose 5.3 percent last year and hit 1.691 billion tones in 2017 versus 1.606 billion in 2016, worldsteel said in a statement.

Steel production has surged in all over the world in the last year except in the commonwealth countries.

Asian crude steel output rose 5.4 percent last year, hitting 1162.5 million tons in 2017.

Also the same source recounts that the China’s production of 831.7 million tons in 2017 makes up 49.2 percent of world production of the alloy. Production has seen a 5.7 percent rise in China.

Meanwhile the 105 tons production in Japan in 2017 has marked a 0.1 percent fall against 2016. At the same time South Korea has witnessed a 3.7 persent rise in 2017 with 73.1 million tons of production.

