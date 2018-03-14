Scottish Independent Filmfest. to screen ‘Weavers of Imagination’

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Iranian documentary film ‘Weavers of Imagination’ directed by Mohammd-Sadegh Jafari will be screened in the fourth edition of Scottish Independent Film Festival.

The non-competitive Scottish festival will feature 30 independent films from around the world and its 4th edition will be held jointly in the two cities of Edinburgh and Stirling in Scotland in April, 2018.

The Iranian documentary tells the story of some blind weavers who make carpets and when they are together, they have very happy moments.

Jafari’s documentary has so far been featured and awarded in different film events such as winning the Best Documentary Awards from the first edition of the Lifft India World Festival, and it was also selected for the main section of the Zlatna Anthropology Festival in Romania in 2017.

Furthermore, the film has so far been featured at the Indian Kolkata Festival, Sunrise 45 Film Festival in Michigan, USA, Norman Film Festival in Oklahoma, USA, Plebein Film Festival in San Diego, USA, Quarzazate International Film Festival in Morocco.

KI/4250655