IPC’s data must be in compliance with national interests

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – The need to provide comprehensive, timely, precise and accurate information on petroleum contracts, salaries and wages of chief executives of oil industry was emphasized in an expert-level meeting held at the venue of the Ministry of Oil.

This get-together meeting was held in the presence of members of Secretariat of Commission and representatives of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), National Iranian Oil Products Refining and Distribution Company (NIOPDC) and also petrochemical industries.

For his part, Baqer Ansari Legal Advisor to the Secretary of the Commission placed special emphasis on the significance of presenting timely information for enlightening public opinions.

According to the law, responses should be published in accordance with the national interest considerations, he opined.

Then, Hassan Samim Nik-Pey responsible official in charge expressed his special thanks to the unsparing cooperation of the Oil Ministry and its subsidiary companies for the implementation of this law and said, “with the coordination made in this regard by the Secretariat, an expert-level meeting will be held in the coming year in cooperation with the representatives of concerned ministries, organizations and banks on the way of publishing accurate and timely information to the noble nation.”

At the end of this expert-level meeting, problems facing ahead of implementation of law of accessing information were raised by the representatives of the ministry.

MA/4248096