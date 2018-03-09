Trump accepts offer to meet Kim Jong Un

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House announced, setting the scene for an unprecedented encounter between two nations that only recently threatened to wipe each other out.

The talks, which would be the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, will take place by May, according to South Korea's national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, who delivered the invitation to Trump after a visit by his delegation to Pyongyang earlier this week.

"He will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined," said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, reported CNN.

Trump's decision to hold talks with Kim over the North's nuclear program, after a year in which the two have repeatedly traded insults, is a remarkable breakthrough.

The South Korean delegation landed in Washington, D.C. Thursday on the North-South talks.