Trump accepts offer to meet Kim Jong Un

The talks, which would be the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, will take place by May, according to South Korea's national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, who delivered the invitation to Trump after a visit by his delegation to Pyongyang earlier this week.
"He will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined," said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, reported CNN.
Trump's decision to hold talks with Kim over the North's nuclear program, after a year in which the two have repeatedly traded insults, is a remarkable breakthrough.
The South Korean delegation landed in Washington, D.C. Thursday on the North-South talks.
Comment