Over 40 African leaders, UN chief to attend AU summit 

Speaking to journalists, Workneh Gebeyehu, Ethiopian foreign minister, said the leaders are expected to discuss political and security matters affecting African countries and reforming the 54-year-old continental body.
The 30th AU summit kicked off Monday in Ethiopia's Addis Ababa under the theme "Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa's Transformation." The biannual summit will last until Jan. 29.
The AU has declared 2018 as Africa's anti-corruption year.
XINHUA/MNA
Comment