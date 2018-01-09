Breach of agreement with Iran disadvantageous to Europe

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said that the present conditions are a result of Trump’s mental confusion and added that Iran will nevertheless make decisions according to its own interests.

Former UK Foreign Secretary Jack Straw who has traveled to Iran to attend Tehran Security Conference, met with Ali Akbar Salehi Tuesday afternoon (January 9).

In this meeting, the two sides discussed various issues such as bilateral relations, JCPOA and regional concerns.

Salehi said that the present situation is the result of Trump’s mental confusion and added “despite problems that arise, the Islamic Republic of Iran takes into account the current conditions and makes decisions that protect its own interests.”

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran pointed to the lack of commitment on the side of the UK to sell 900 tons of natural uranium to Iran through Kazakhstan.

“Relying on your experience of the previous round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and three European countries, you must know quite well that failing to reach an agreement with Iran will put you at a disadvantage as before,” he said.

