Iran’s hydroelectricity sector attracts $8.2 billion foreign investment

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – The statistics show that following the implementation of Iran’s nuclear deal, the hydroelectricity sector of Iran's economy has attracted %8.2 billion foreign investments.

Signing and the implementation of Iran’s nuclear deal with the world powers and lifting the imposed sanctions against Iran paved the way for attracting foreign investment in Iran’s economy. In this vein, water and electricity sector has attracted more than 8 billion worth of foreign investment.

The statistics of Iran’s energy ministry indicate that from the beginning the 11th administration to the end of last summer, more than $4 billion worth of projects were put in operation and 5, 138 MW electricity were added to the national grid

Moreover, $13.726 billion worth of domestic and foreign investment is being negotiated and the related contracts are going to be finalized soon.

When these contracts are put into operation, more than 3,000 MW will be added to the country’s power plants.

