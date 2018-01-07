Iranian mission departs for China to look into oil tanker incident

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Managing director of the Ports and Maritime Organization said that Iranian experts are going to China to investigate the dimensions of the Iranian tanker incident over there.

Mohammad Rastad, the Managing director of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said that “consultations and negotiations with domestic and international authorities are underway in relation to the incident, and so far negotiations have been conducted with the Chinese authorities and neighboring countries for relief and rescue operation.”

Mr. Rastad went on to add that “in this regard, we have been in touch with the Iranian Ambassador in China and Iranian consulate in Shanghai to get informed about latest news of the relief and rescue efforts in the region and the cause behind the incident.”

