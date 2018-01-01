Univ. of Tabriz, Turkey to run joint PhD programs

Chancellor of the University of Tabriz Mohammad Reza Pour Mohammadi told Mehr News correspondent “University of Tabriz has signed a memorandum of understanding with Near East University and Northern Cyprus based on which joint PhD programs will be held.”

“Joint PhD programs of the University of Tabriz and the Near East University of Turkey has been launched and the joint programs with Northern Cyprus are on the agenda,” he added.

Pour Mohammadi said “at present, we hold joint programs with the Near East University in electrical engineering, computer, mathematics and urban planning.”

BS/4188046