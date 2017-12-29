Trump is falling, making same mistakes in ME: Iranian cleric

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahhedi Kermani, the interim leader of Tehran Friday Prayers condemned US president Trump policies toward the Middle East.

“In my opinion, Trump is falling,” said Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahhedi Kermani, the interim leader of Tehran Friday Prayers on the last Friday of 2017. He made the remarks while addressing the preachers at Tehran Grand Mosalla of Imam Khomeini for the second sermon of the rituals.

“This person lacks psychological balance and especiall hi recent measure in announcing the holy city of al-Quds [Jerusalem] even got the cry of the UNGA, and most staunch European allies of US protested against the decision,” affirmed the Iranian grand cleric.

“Trump admitted the former US officials stupidly spent $7 trillion in the Middle East,” said the Iranian Ayatollah. “It’s not a small sum of money they have spent to inflict a blow on humanity, Islam, Iran, and freedom-seekers. But they reaped nothing,” asserted the interim leader of this week rituals of Tehran Friday Prayers.

“It is worth to tell Trump himself that ‘you are an idiot yourself who does the same stupid things always’,” underlined Ayatollah Movahhedi Kermani.

The Iranian cleric then touched upon the humanitarian crisis undergoing in Yemen and called upon Saudi officials to stop war on the oppressed people of Yemen. “The Red Cross has warned that Yemen is gradually dying and 6 out of ten Yemenis barely find anything to eat. The Saudis who self-proclaim to be the followers of Islam and the holy Quran should stop this homicide,” he called KSA officials to halt the war on Yemen.

“The one who hears the cries of an oppressed and ignores them is not a Muslim and now Saudi Arabia which claims to be Muslim has set up a tub of blood in Yemen and is supported by US,” he added.

The cleric also referred to the events following the presidential election of 2009 in Iran and added that the nation will not forgive the perpetrators of that years’ unrest. The cleric commemorated the advent of the anniversary of December 30, known as the 9-Dey Epic, as a day which restored tranquility to the nation after months of foreign-bound unrest.

