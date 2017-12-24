Iran, Ukraine to cooperate on herbal breeding, plant protection

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Iran and Ukraine issued a license of cooperation for protecting and breeding plants.

A directive by Cabinet of Ministers authorized the Ministry of Agriculture to implement cooperation agreement inked with Ukrainian government.

In a session held on Dec. 10, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the way of drawing up and concluding international agreements as ratified in 1992 in line with implementation of Article 2 of the relevant directive.

Given the above issue, the Ministry of Agriculture has been authorized to negotiate, sign and seal cooperation agreement temporarily between the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Ukraine within three years as of notification of this directive in the field of protecting plants and launching herbal quarantine.

Moreover, the Ministry of Agriculture has been authorized to take necessary measures in this regard up to the final approval of the directive.

First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri has notified the directive to the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MA/4180577