‘The Descendants’ wins at Formosa Filmfest.

‘The Descendants’ directed by Yaser Talebi and produced by Mitra Roohimanesh won the best film award at Formosa Festival of International Filmmaker Awards in Taiwan.

2017 FFIFA which was held from December 9th to 15th in Taiwan is a festival which sets out to provide an international platform for filmmakers and give them an opportunity to exchange artistic views. This festival brings together talented filmmakers from around the world and screens independent films in an attempt to introduce the cinema of Taiwan to the world.

‘The Descendants’ is about Jacob and his wife who live a serene life brimming with mutual love. Their only son Farrokh has left Iran to continue his studies, but has not been in touch with them for a long time. Jacob departs on an odyssey in order to find his son and bring him back.

