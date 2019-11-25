Iran, SCO members to expand scientific coop.

Ali Khaki Seddigh, the Educational Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology who attended the 5th Meeting of the Heads of Science and Technology Ministries and Departments of (SCO) Member States outlined the positions of Iran’s science ministry and called for the expansion of scientific cooperation with member states.

The 5th Meeting of the Heads of Science and Technology Ministries and Departments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States was held on 20-21 November in Moscow, Russia.

The representatives of the SCO observer states, including Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, as well as representatives from the SCO dialogue partners, including the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey participated at the meeting.

During the meeting, the heads of the delegations exchanged information on the science and technology policies of the SCO member states and were satisfied to note the common and mutually compatible nature of the priorities and formats of science and technological development. They agreed to use this important framework for the purposes of further expanding and intensifying scientific and technological cooperation in the SCO region.

The SCO, which has its headquarters in Beijing, holds summits of heads of states as well as heads of government meetings annually in member countries.

ZZ/FNA13980904000163