25 October 2016 - 15:43

47th Caspian Sea Working Group wraps up

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – The 47th meeting of the Working Group on Determining the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea wrapped up on Monday.

During the two-day event, special representatives and deputy foreign ministers of five littoral states, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, the Republic of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan negotiated over the exploitation of resources, aquatic resources, navigation, transit, source lines and other issues of interest, and in some cases, preliminary agreements were made.

The meeting issued a final statement at the end and they agreed the next meeting to be held in Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan.

The event also stressed the need for working groups to increase their efforts to finalize the necessary documents for signature at the meeting of presidents going to be held in Kazakhstan.

