Law Enforcement Force 'crucial to security, development'

Ayatollah Khamenei told the meeting that security constituted a major element of the development on which all other sorts of economic, cultural, and political activities rested; “given the criticality of security for society, the administers of it should also been improved and given importance; Law Enforcement Force should foster a staff who are skilled, have integrity, and comply with codes of conduct of the Force,” he told the plenary meeting of police chiefs.

“Without security other human faculties would remain stagnant, with no motivation able to move from within man’s potentials; as the Holy Quran reminds us, security would add to the piety of the pious; thus the Forces should work to improve among its staff the spirit of cooperation and discipline,” Ayatollah Khamenei added. “The Forces should also coordinate its resources with the fast-changing environment of urban life, update its hardware and capabilities, and present the public with its functions and roles suing the mass media; these measures would help the Forces to attend better and effectively to its important role of providing security to the nation,” he concluded in a brief address.

SH/PR