Next parl. to be ‘stronger, more moderate’

Speaking to reporters on Friday at the Hosseinieh Ershad in Tehran, moderate conservative lawmaker Ali Motahari who leads the Voice of the Nation list for the 10th Parliamentary elections, said the next parliament will definitely be ‘more moderate’ than the current one and help the foreign policy of the government and development of the country.

“Next parliament will for sure pay more consideration to people’s civil rights and overall, have better cooperation with the government,” he added.

“Voter turnout is really high this time and I had not anticipated this level of participation. I believe people’s participation in today’s election has exceeded expectations,” he said.

Motahari went on to add that, “people feel that their votes will have an impact on the future of their country and the campaigns that were staged against the Moderate groups played a significant role in encouraging people to have a more active role in this round of elections.”

