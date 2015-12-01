French ruling party falls behind in opinion polls

The ultra-right party National Front would get 28 percent of the votes in the first round of elections next December 6th, an opinion poll conducted by the Ifop Institute for some local media showed.

The conservative party The Republicans and its alliance with the Independent Democratic Union (UDI) would reach the same percentage.

The Socialist Party would be in the 3rd place with 22 percent, followed by the Left Party and the Greens (12 percent in total).

The elections, the last ones at the national level before the presidential elections in 2017, will take place in a time in which the Executive has low levels of popularity due to the dissatisfaction with the management.

One of the most worrying elements is the fact that most of the polls favor the National Front led by Marine Le Pen.

According to Emmanuel Rivire, director of the opinion research institute TNS Sofres: the tripartism is well established in France with a strong dynamic party, the National Front.

According to experts, regional elections will represent an acid test for the Executive since they will take place after the departmental elections last March, which were a new setback for the government.

