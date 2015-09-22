Iran’s deterrence removed war from US agenda

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi made a speech at the open session of the Parliament on Tuesday on the occasion on the Sacred Defense Week.

Dividing the war into four time periods, Fadavi stated that, “at the first stage, Iraq made a military attack against Iran while at the second stage Iranians came to push Iraqi forces back at the order of Imam Khomeini.”

“During the third phase, we made plans to expel the invaders from the country and in the fourth stage, which lasted for three or four years, carried out operations to block the possibility of Iraq’s re-invasion.”

Enumerating several astonishing achievements of IRGC Navy Forces during the Imposed War which were all in line with the commands and guidelines of Imam Khomeini, the commander underlined that, “for several years we have possessed an effective deterrence; hence the US dare not carry out even the simplest military operations near the Persian Gulf.”

“The confrontation between Iran and US has a nature similar to the conflict between right and wrong and the juxtaposition of these two is impossible under any circumstances,” he asserted.

He emphasized that IRGC will stand against the US not only in words but also in action.

