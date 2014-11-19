Zarif calls on OIC to oppose Israeli aggression

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif addressed the foreign ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries in a letter and condemned Zionist Regime’s illegal and provocative actions in al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Announcing that Israeli actions are in line with its policy in turning Palestine into a Jewish land, Iranian foreign minister criticized the international communities for being silent against such aggressive acts and demanded islamic countries to respond in this regard.

Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized Iran’s full-fledged preparation to consult and cooperate with Islamic countries to adopt immediate and effective measures for the protection of al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

